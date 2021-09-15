Ubisoft has announced that its subscription-based guitar learning service has been delayed until sometime in 2022.

“To ensure we provide the best guitar learning service, we have decided to delay Rocksmith™+ until 2022,” Ubisoft recently announced in a statement released onto Twitter.

“We will use this opportunity to incorporate user feedback from our Closed Beta,” Ubisoft continued in their announcement. “We are convinced that this new release plan will give us time to deliver a smooth experience for all guitar and bass lovers.”

Ubisoft says that we can look forward to more news about Rocksmith+ “soon” however there’s no telling just how soon that will be considering the game has just been pushed back until next year.

If you’ve not heard of it before, Rocksmith+ is less of a game like Guitar Hero, and more of a subscription learning service that’ll teach you ins and outs of how to actually play the guitar to a huge library of songs, while also mixing in some gamified elements to keep things interesting.

Previously Rockband+ was scheduled to launch this summer on PC, and then later in autumn for PlayStation and Xbox consoles, however now we can expect it to launch sometime in 2022, but there’s no telling quite when that might be.