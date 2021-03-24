Revealed in an announcement trailer, Rocket League is joining the mobile gaming ranks with the spin-off title ‘Sideswipe’.

From the trailer, we got a glimpse at some alpha gameplay, and it actually looks pretty good, like the Rocket League we all know and love but in 2D! In stark contrast to a lot of mobile spin-off games, it has actual gameplay!

“We’re hard at work on this free mobile game for iOS and Android that takes the core, competitive gameplay of Rocket League and reimagines it for a mobile device. In Rocket League Sideswipe, players compete from a new perspective on the field in 1v1 or 2v2 matches.” The announcement news post reads on the Rocket League website.

Hopefully, this mobile port won’t be as heinous as the blasphemous Forza Street, or Project CARS GO, that I’m currently suffering my way through.

Rocket League Side Swipe is set to release in 2021, with no official release date yet beyond that vague gesturing at the current year.