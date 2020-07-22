Psyonix’s hugely popular futuristic sports game Rocket League will be going free-to-play as it abandons Steam for the Epic Games Store.

The news comes after Epic Games’ acquisition of Psyonix, buying out the Rocket League developer for an undisclosed amount back in 2019. As part of the acquisition deal, Rocket League will become a free-to-play title on the Epic Games Store, but no new players will be able to play the game on Steam.

??? Announcement time: Rocket League is going free to play later this summer. Check out the details in our latest blog, and get ready for lots of news throughout the next few weeks!https://t.co/h1hqtWY9kp pic.twitter.com/HQsc7f7kVL — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) July 21, 2020

However, Psyonix isn’t abandoning its Steam player base. The game will still see frequent updates on Valve’s storefront, including the game’s biggest update by far in the near future.

The upcoming update will bring major changes to the sports game including Tournaments, Challenge systems, cross-platform progression for player inventories, Rocket Pass progress, and Competitive Rank, by linking the game to your Epic Games Account.

For those who have played the game before it goes free-to-play, you’ll be granted the following bonuses:

All Rocket League-branded DLC released before free to play

“Est. 20XX” title that displays the year when the player first started playing Rocket League

200+ Common items upgraded to “Legacy” quality

Golden Cosmos Boost

Dieci-Oro Wheels

Huntress Player Banner

Those who played the game before this news story will also gain access up to the Faded Cosmo Boost. Very pretty stuff.