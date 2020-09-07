The frenetic first-person shooter Rise of the Triad is coming back! Not as the complete reboot from, like, eight years ago, but in a remaster of the original 1994 shooter!

Revealed through last week’s Realms Deep event, Rise of the Triad Remastered will bring a more modern look to the fantastic retro Boomer Shooter. As part of its modern revival, players can expect to see wide-screen support, mouselook and even a revamped multiplayer. Not too shabby for a game from 1994!

Rise of the Triad Remastered will release next year on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and, of course, PC. Watch the snazzy trailer below: