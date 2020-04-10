Ring has come out with the second generation of its smart home security system range yesterday, and it features an all-new design that promises to make your “lives safer, easier, and more convenient.”

The new Ring Alarm system debuts a Ring Alarm Keypad, whose one-touch buttons let you contact the hospital, police or fire department with a single tap. The existing features have also been improved, including new Motion Detectors and more compact, easily mountable Contact Sensors.

Included free with the device are the basic features, which are motion-activated notifications, real-time video with Live View, two-way talk and lifetime theft protection- which entitles you to a free replacement if your device is stolen. To take advantage of the new features, however, you need to be a member of the new subscription service, which offers two different plans: Basic and Plus.

Basic Package

In the Basic plan, you’ll access all of the free features, plus 60-day video history, video saving and sharing capabilities, and Snapshot Capture.

60-day video history

The new subscription plan allows users to view past videos, which wouldn’t be saved otherwise.

Video Sharing

Video sharing allows you to share captured clips with your contacts.

Snapshot capture

This feature takes recurring snapshots throughout the day to let you see what’s happening between motion-captured events.

The Basic package costs £2.50 per month, or £24.99 per year, with a £5 saving for the annual purchase,

Plus Package

The premium package contains all of the aforementioned features, plus professional monitoring, extended warranty across all of your devices and 10% off select products across the range.

24/7 professional monitoring for Ring Alarm

Included in the Protect Plus subscription is real-time emergency support when a security threat is detected, in case of:

Break-Ins and Burglaries

Smoke and Carbon Monoxide, using the Ring Alarm Smoke and CO Listener

Floods and Freezing Temperatures, using the Alarm Flood & Freeze Sensor

Get the most out of Ring Alarm with professional monitoring from Ring Protect Plus. If your Ring Alarm detects a security issue or if you press the Ring Panic Button, help is just a phone call away. Our monitoring team is always here to send emergency services whenever you need it most.

After the user’s Ring Alarm detects an issue, they will receive a notification that either their Contact Sensor, Motion Detector or Smoke and CO Listener has been triggered. Next, the Ring Team will be alerted of the threat and will contact the customer via their dedicated support line to gauge the situation before they dispatch emergency assistance. If there’s no response from the user, the police will be called out to them. Likewise, the fire department will be automatically notified of any carbon monoxide emergency.

Alternatively, the user can purchase an Alarm Panic Button, which the user presses for 3 seconds to trigger a siren and notify emergency responders.

24-hour emergency support is offered, with a 30 second average call response time and coverage across 50 states for USA users.



The Plus package, for your entire home, will set you back £8/month, or £80/year- with a £16 saving for the latter.

If you’re not concerned with the threats of theft and natural disaster, you could still use for the video monitoring system to keep tabs on your animal friends:

Ring is offering three different bundle offers, suitable for different living spaces:

“The perfect starter kit for condos, apartments or small homes up to 1,000 sq. ft. Protect 1 window or door, and add motion detection to 1 room.”

Includes:

Base Station

Keypad

1 Contact Sensor

1 Motion Detector

Range Extender

“Expand your security system to cover approximately 1,000-2,000 sq. ft — perfect for 1-2 bedroom homes. Protect 5 windows or doors, and add motion detection to 2 rooms.”

Includes:

Base Station

Keypad

5 Contact Sensors

2 Motion Detectors

Range Extender

“Maximize your whole-home security system with this deluxe kit that covers approximately 2,000+ sq. ft. – ideal for 3+ bedrooms. Protect 8 windows or doors, and add motion detection to 2 rooms.”

Includes:

Base Station

2 Keypad

8 Contact Sensors

2 Motion Detectors

Range Extender

Amazon is also offering a deal, where you receive a free Echo Dot with every kit. You can then use voice commands to communicate with your Ring device.

Pre-order your second-generation Ring Alarm from the Ring website.

Via: BGR ; Source: Ring