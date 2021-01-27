Ring’s new cheapest Video Doorbell will never run out of power

Ring’s latest video doorbell has finally solved the problem of having to swap the battery every few weeks by introducing a wired system that is also their smallest and cheapest video doorbell yet.

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired features a slim design with robust features such as 1080P HD video, two-way audio, live view, Advanced Motion Detection, Customizable Privacy Zones, and more.

“Since day one, Ring’s focus has been to invent home security solutions that solve real customer problems. With Video Doorbell Wired, we packed the features that matter into a small, compact design, giving customers more choice when it comes to selecting the Ring Video Doorbell that best fits their needs,” said Jamie Siminoff, Ring’s Founder and Chief Inventor. “And at only $59.99, Video Doorbell Wired is a great and affordable option for those just getting started or looking to expand their Rings of security.”

Standard features available on Video Doorbell Wired include 1080p HD video with night vision and two-way audio with noise cancellation, offering a clear field of view and the ability to see and speak with visitors from anywhere. Customizable Motion Zones allow customers to create specific zones to trigger alerts and Privacy Zones can be set to eliminate areas a homeowner does not want to monitor. With those zones set, Advanced Motion Detection activates recording when movement is detected within a certain distance of Video Doorbell Wired, sending an alert to the Ring app.

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired replaces your existing wired doorbell, as demonstrate in Ring’s diagram below, and is therefore permanently powered.

Ring Protect Plan subscribers (starting at $3/month per device) can access additional features like colour Pre-Roll, a six-second video preview that shows what triggered a motion alert at the door. Other features include People Only Mode, a refined motion alert sent only when human beings are detected, and Rich Notifications, which show a snapshot preview to see what’s happening in real-time before opening the Ring app.

Pricing and Availability

Video Doorbell Wired is available now for pre-order in the U.S. for $59.99 on Ring.com and amazon.com and will begin shipping on February 24, 2021. Video Doorbell Wired will also be sold exclusively in-store and online at Home Depot from February 24 through March 25.

See Ring’s video promo for the new doorbell below: