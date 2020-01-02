Ring’s Chime Pro WIFI extender gets a major update

If you have a Ring Video Doorbell you likely also have a Ring Chime Pro, the gadget Ring uses to extend their custom WIFI network to far-off doorbells and sound the doorbell far away from your door.

Speaking of CES, here's the Ring Chime Pro *2* — looks like it's got a full-on speaker and Alexa, maybe like an Echo Flex. pic.twitter.com/onVChand4N — Dave Zatz (@davezatz) January 2, 2020

Now Dave Zatz has tweeted a much-updated version of the network extender which not only looks better but appears to support Alexa directly, much like the Echo Flex. This means you could have an Amazon Echo in more rooms in your home for no added cost.

It is likely we will see the device unveiled at CES 2020 starting 7th January. The updated extender may signal a tighter integration between Ring and Amazon, who only purchased the doorbell and security company in 2018.

