Amazon subsidiary Ring is working on a new video doorbell, the Ring Video Doorbell 3.

The device has been leaked by a prematurely published web page which offers details of the improvements.

The doorbell is physically identical to the Ring Video Doorbell 2, but offers 3 significant new features.

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 has 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band wifi (vs 2.4GHz only on Video Doorbell 2) for improved connectivity.

It also features an additional “near” motion zone that provides motion detection in areas only 5’-15’ in front of your home (reducing irrelevant Motion Notifications further away).

Lastly, the Ring Video Doorbell 3 also has improved screw strength, a redesigned easy-to-remove faceplate, and automatic chime connection which makes installing your video doorbell easier than ever.

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus also for the first time offers a “pre-roll” feature where it will show you video recorded 4 seconds before an alert was triggered, a first for a battery-operated door bell. The video is however in black and white, presumably to save processing resources and thereby battery life.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 pricing and availability

Ring is expected to announce the new doorbell soon, with the regular Ring Video Doorbell 3 expected to retail for $199, with the Plus version a bit more at $229. Both devices will be available in Satin and Black.

Via Engadget, Zatsnotfunny.