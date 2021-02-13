Ring appears to be set to release a new and more powerful video doorbell, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2.

Spotted on a Best Buy Canada listing, the doorbell has the following description:

Help keep your home safe and secure with the Ring Wi-Fi video doorbell Pro 2. Equipped with HD video, 3D motion detection, and 2-way talk features, it allows you to keep tabs on your home and see and speak to those who approach your door. It even has Alexa greetings built right in that conveniently answer the door for you. More information 1536p HD video with expanded Head to Toe View allows you to clearly see who is at your door

HD 2-way talk and quick replies let you hear and speak to visitors

3D motion detection senses movement at or around your home

Built-in Alexa greetings answer the door for you for time-saving convenience

Customisable privacy settings help keep your data secure

Advanced Motion settings and pre-roll video enhance the doorbell’s capabilities

The camera appears to have above HD video resolution, a wide Head to Toe field of view and most intriguingly 3D motion sensing, which may mean that false alarms of “someone at your door” will be a thing of the past.

The camera will also support Alexa Greetings, allowing Alexa to answer your doorbell and deal with basic issues e.g package deliveries.

According to the listing the device is expected to go on sale on the 31st March 2021.

via the verge