The Ubisoft Forward didn’t bring many surprises this evening, but one title stood out as an unexpected treat: Riders Republic.

As a brand-new IP for the worldwide developer, Riders Republic is a massively multiplayer extreme sports title. Think of it as the spiritual successor to Steep but with way more than just snowboarding and gliding.

From what we’ve seen, the game also adds BMXs into the mix. While snowboarding will still play a big role in the game’s snowier environments – and wingsuiting will let you take to the skies wherever – BMXing is a huge focus of the game’s reveal trailer.

Speaking of, check out the trailer below:

Riders Republic launches on February 25, 2021 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.

