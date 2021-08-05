After being delayed into October, Riders Republic is going to have a Beta later this month, giving players a chance to play the high octane sports extravaganza early.

Starting on August 23rd and running until August 25th, players on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles won’t have long to get a taste for Riders Republic before it goes away again before its impending release in just over two months.

In the Beta, players will have access to Riders Republic’s intense 50 player Mass Races, as well as Free for All, Tricks Battle, and Versus Modes. In the short span of the beta, there’s a huge amount of content to try out as players will even be able to get a glimpse of three careers on offer for Bike Races, Snow Tricks, and Air Sports.

Even if you’ve not preordered Riders Republic, you’ll still be in with a chance of getting a spot in this upcoming beta so long as you register now. The only way to guarantee your position within this beta is through being a member of Ubisoft’s subscription service, Ubisoft+.

So long as nothing goes awry in the beta, as we’ve seen with other games, Riders Republic can hopefully avoid another delay and release on time on October 28th, where it will be available on PC, Stadia, Xbox, and PlayStation.