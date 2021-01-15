Ubisoft’s extreme sports multiplayer bonanza Riders Republic has bailed into a later release date than expected.

Spilling the beans on their official website, Riders Republic studio Ubisoft Annecy explained that the exciting multiplayer game needs more time in the oven before it’s ready to be released.

“Today, we want to let you know that we have made the decision to move our release to later this year,” the studio wrote. “This additional time will allow our passionate team to deliver the best fun fuelled experience to our players.”

Revealed at one of the company’s multiple E3-esque Ubisoft Forward events, Riders Republic was originally slated to release in February. As a spiritual successor to Ubisoft’s Steep, the game promises to let players bike, ski and more through multiple extreme sports events with up to 50 players.

Riders Republic is far from the only Ubisoft title to see a delay as of late. The long in-development Rainbow Six Quarantine was pushed into this year alongside Far Cry 6. With other companies also seeing huge delays on their AAA releases, such as Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment’s Hogwarts Legacy, delays are frequent.

Ubisoft’s extreme sports project is now expected to release later this year on Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. That’s a lot of platforms.