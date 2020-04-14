Video game voice actor Rick May has sadly passed away at the age of 76 due to complications with the Coronavirus.

May is most known within the gaming world for his voice talent as Star Fox’s Peppy where he said the iconic line: “Do a barrel roll!”

The voice actor is also known for his work as the voice of the soldier in Team Fortress 2 and Dr M in Sly Cooper 3: Honour Among Thieves. He was also the narrator and voice of Genghis Khan in Age of Empires II.

Rick May recently suffered from a stroke earlier in the year and was moved into a nursing home for recovery. The voice actor unfortunately was infected by COVID-19 and then passed away soon after.

May’s role as a voice actor wasn’t his only career. The voice actor was also a teacher at the art, acting and writing school, Rekindle School. May was also a veteran director and actor at the Renton Civic Theatre and Civic Light Opera.

“Rick was a wonderful teacher whose classes and students meant the world to him,” the Rekindle School said in a blog post. “He’ll be deeply missed.”

The school has asked fans who would like to send condolences to May’s family to send them to this email address linked here.