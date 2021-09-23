Shortly after announcing that there’s no new Titanfall content in the works, Respawn has announced that Titanfall hasn’t entirely been forgotten about.

The confusing messaging all started with a rather frank response from Respawn’s Community Coordinator Jason Garza, who said in a recent livestream that “we don’t have anything in the works,” when asked about Titanfall.

“There’s nothing. There’s nothing there. We’ve got too many other games in the works right now,” Garza continued, making sure that we all got the message, much to the disappointment of the Titanfall community who have been on a hell of a ride this year.

Just when fans started to finally accept the fact that their favourite franchise might be dead and gone, Respawn piped up on Twitter to get everyone excited once more.

“Contrary to what some folks are reporting, Titanfall is the very core of our DNA,” Respawn announced on Twitter, before continuing with an annoyingly cryptic “Who knows what the future holds,” before disappearing once more back into the ether.

There’s undoubtedly a huge demand for another game in the Titanfall franchise, but with Apex Legends and “many other games in the works,” it’ll likely be a while before anything officially gets announced.