Respawn, developers of Apex Legends and the Titanfall franchise, have inadvertently announced a brand new “singleplayer adventure” via new job listings.

According to the job listing, this project “is in its early stages” allowing the Lead Technical Designer that Respawn is looking for to mould the experience “with a freedom to innovate made possible by the universe it inhabits.”

The listing sadly doesn’t tell us which universe Respawn might be referring to, but their most prised universe is definitely that of the Titanfall and Apex Legends games. It’s possible this could also be a new Star Wars Game, as they have previously made Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, however, this might not allow the same creative freedoms that have been talked about in the listing.

After Titanfall 2’s incredible singleplayer campaign, these listings have already created a great deal of excitement for the possibility of Titanfall 3, however, as much as I’d like to board the hype train, it doesn’t feel like a certainty.

With Titanfall 1 and 2 in a sorry state of disrepair at the moment due to malicious server attacks, they’re hardly the best advertisements for a future third instalment. You might imagine Respawn would clear up these past games first to allow excited players to jump back into past instalments, however, reportedly there are only one or two people working on all the problems these games are facing.

It’s entirely possible that because of this, as well as previous confirmation by Respawn’s Vince Zampella, that Respawn might be working on an entirely new universe that would allow for unparalleled creative freedom for the new Lead Technical Designer, much as the job listing suggests.

Whatever Respawn is working on since the job listing has revealed the project to be “in its early stages” we might not hear anything more about it for quite some time, so don’t hold your breath.