Apex Legends has been suffering from DDoS issues for a while now, but it’s a problem Respawn is aware of and they’re “just as frustrated as the players.”

Respawn security analyst Conor Ford tweeted today that “The DDoS situation is being addressed as we speak,” so hopefully these issues won’t be plaguing Apex Legends’ players for much longer.

“It isn’t the easiest fix in the world but huge steps are being made to take care of this,” Ford continued in his tweet about the issue, with it clearly being a priority for the team at Respawn, especially as we’ve seen increased transparency as of late.

The tweet continued to say that “31 abusers were shadow banned today in the meantime,” so even if the full fix for the DDoS issues is a while away, there’s cause for some karmic celebration at least.

Titanfall 1 and 2 have been facing similar issues recently which Respawn’s lead engineer Samy “Ricklesauceur” Duc spoke about previously, so hopefully, there will be a fix for all these issues coming soon.