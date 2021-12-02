After years of struggling to fight DDoS attacks and hackers, Respawn has finally conceded and pulled Titanfall from sale, however, they’re keeping the servers up.

“Titanfall is part of our DNA at Respawn,” the Titanfall and Apex Legends developer stated on Twitter. “It’s a game that showcased the ambitions of the studio when it was first released more than 7 years ago, and it continued to be a beacon of innovation that we strive for in all of our games.”

“We’ve made the decision to discontinue new sales of the original Titanfall game starting today and we’ll be removing the game from subscription services on March 1, 2022,” Respawn explained in their statement, proving that no matter how heartfelt, online games can’t really stick around forever.

Thankfully there is a kernel of good news for Titanfall fans, as Respawn announced that they will be “keeping servers life for the dedicated fanbase still playing and those who own the game and are looking to drop into a match.”

“Rest assured, Titanfall is core to Respawn’s DNA and this incredible universe will continue. Today in Titanfall 2 and Apex Legends, and in the future.”

It’s currently unclear, when, or indeed if, Titanfall will be getting another game all of its own, as Respawn has for the most part stuck to reassuringly cryptic messages about the beloved series, stating previously that “Titanfall is the very core of our DNA. Who knows what the future holds…”

For now, there’s no telling when EA will fully shut down Titanfall’s servers, or when they might come after Titanfall 2 instead. We can only hope that by the time that comes around, Titanfall 3 is already safely in our hands to enjoy in its place.