Capcom has revealed that Resident Evil Village will be releasing on for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PS4 and PC.

Revealed through the publisher’s recent RE Showcase event, Resident Evil Village is a direct sequel to 2017’s Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

While the game was originally unveiled exclusively for next-gen consoles, Capcom has revealed that they’ve gotten the game to a playable state on current-gen machines. After months of development, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players will also be able to play the game.

During the RE Showcase, Capcom unveiled a large gameplay demo of the game. The demo covers multiple aspects of gameplay from puzzles to set pieces and even the all-new crafting system. Players can also interact with a new merchant, a rather large character called The Duke.

Check out the gameplay below:

Resident Evil Village will release on all platforms on May 7th, 2021. A free PlayStation 5 exclusive demo is available today. A second demo is coming to all platforms this Spring.