After previously being delayed into July 2021, the multiplayer mode that was meant to accompany Resident Evil Village has been pushed back again into 2022.

After fan response to Resident Evil Re:Verse’s beta wasn’t exactly glowing, especially with the beta being plagued with issues at the start, it’s no surprise that “to deliver a smooth gameplay experience,” Capcom is after some more time.

The delay was announced on Twitter, with Capcom announcing clearly that “the previously announced July 2021 launch of Resident Evil Re:Verse is being moved to 2022,” in order for the team to work on smoothing out the gameplay.

If you’ve not heard of it from its previous delay, Resident Evil Re:Verse is a six-player deathmatch where you play as characters throughout the Resident Evil series. Umbrella’s bioweapons can even turn you into one of the franchises’ iconic mutated monsters to wreak havoc on your opponents in what’ll hopefully be an interesting twist to the deathmatch formula.

For players who purchased a physical version of Resident Evil Village, we recommend that you keep track of the included Resident Evil Re:Verse download code or add it to your account now so that you are ready to play when the game launches next year. — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) July 15, 2021

To make sure that everyone doesn’t forget about the game once it finally releases, Capcom was sure to make a follow-up tweet telling owners of physical versions of Resident Evil Village to “keep track of the included Resident Evil Re:Verse download code or add it to your account now so that you are ready to play when the game launches next year.”

There’s no date confirmed for exactly when Resident Evil Re:Verse might launch in 2022, but it’s at least another five months away so long as it doesn’t get hit with yet another delay.