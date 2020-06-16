Resident Evil 7 and DMC V may be getting next-gen enhancements

Capcom’s fantastic releases of Resident Evil 7 and Devil May Cry 5 may be receiving next-gen enhancements for either PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X.

Teased on Twitter by Resident Evil insider Dusk Golem, it was hinted at that next-gen consoles will be getting some form of enhanced versions of ports of these two games sometime in the future.

While Dusk Golem has clarified that there will be information regarding these next-gen incarnations in a few weeks time, the industry insider doesn’t want to step on the toes of their colleagues who will be releasing the full information then.

When asked by a fan what will be happening with the next-gen versions of these games, Dusk Golem had this to say:

“I’ve had clarification since then on what the plan is for the current RE Engine games & next-gen, but I won’t be sharing it for now. I gave the okay for the Declassified people to publish it in a few weeks time, not gonna’ step on their toes.”

A bit of both. However, I've had clarification since then on what the plan is for the current RE Engine games & next-gen, but I won't be sharing it for now. I gave the okay for the Declassified people to publish it in a few weeks time, not gonna' step on their toes. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) June 14, 2020

The Twitter user recently revealed that the current-gen Resident Evil 8 PS4 and Xbox One ports that were leaked months ago have been cancelled by developer Capcom due to numerous development issues.

As for Resident Evil 7 and Devil May Cry 5, both of these games are fantastic titles by Capcom that would be awesome to see with next-gen graphical enhancements. You can check our review of the latter game here.