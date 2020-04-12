Capcom has reportedly signed off on a Resident Evil 4 Remake project that will release in 2022.

After the success of both Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 Remake, the Japanese developer has entered full production on a from-the-ground-up remake of Resident Evil 4.

Reported by VGC, the Resident Evil 4 Remake is reportedly being worked on by M-Two, a new Osaka-based game studio led by ex-Platinum Games lead Tatsuya Minami. VGC reports that Capcom are likely to lend support to the studio throughout the game’s development.

VGC also reveals that the remake project has the blessing of the original Resident Evil 4’s creator, Shinji Mikami. While Mikami was offered a lead role of the upcoming remake he declined the position.

The Resident Evil 4 Remake project has reportedly been in pre-production since 2018. The title is currently aiming for a 2022 release window.

While M-Two works on Resident Evil 4, Capcom is already busy on the next mainline entry in their horror franchise: Resident Evil 8. Rumoured to be a big departure from the modern version of the franchise, the European-inspired sequel sounds like a blast. Resident Evil 8: Village is rumoured to release in 2021.

