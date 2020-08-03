Resident Evil 3 remake sales disappoint compared to previous entries

by Lewis White

 

Capcom’s Resident Evil 3 remake might feel like it released many months ago, but that’s just how time works in the midst of a global pandemic. In actuality, it’s only been three months and the game’s sales are not quite as hot as its predecessors. 

In a three month period, Resident Evil 3 remake sold a not insubstantial 2.7 million units across PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. However, compared to the series’ previous entries this generation – Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil 2 Remake – sales numbers disappoint.

In comparison, both prior Resident Evil games sold more units in less time than Resident Evil 3 remake. Resident Evil 7 sold 3.5 million units in 2 months and 1 week; Resident Evil 2 Remake sold 4.2 million units in the exact same timeframe.

The lower sales could be attributed to the game’s disappointing campaign, a single-player component that didn’t feel as faithful, polished or scary as its predecessors. Even with the underwhelming campaign, Capcom did pack in Resident Evil Resistance, a PvE multiplayer game that was far from perfect.

Capcom’s iconic survival horror series is set to continue into next-gen with the upcoming release of Resident Evil: Village. While originally set to be a cross-gen title, rumours have revealed that the game’s Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions have been internally canned due to performance issues.

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments