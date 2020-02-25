Capcom will be releasing a Resident Evil 3 Remake demo for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC gamers to test out the upcoming survival horror game.

Announced back in December, Resi 3 Remake will see players return to Raccoon City in the shoes – or boots – of Jill Valentine. While it’s more action-focused than the slower Resident Evil 2, it’s still a terrifying experience due to the awesome Nemesis.

Announced via a press release, Capcom revealed that players will have a chance to test the game prior to purchase, just like Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 7.

“It was written in the STARS…,” Capcom tweeted. “A Resident Evil 3 Demo is on the way. We’ll have more details in the near future!”

It was written in the STARS… ?

A Resident Evil 3 Demo is on the way. We'll have more details in the near future! pic.twitter.com/wqN2AwI3pH — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) February 25, 2020

Resident Evil 2, which released last year, was one of the best games we’ve played this generation. In our 10/10 review we said the following:

“Resident Evil 2 raises the bar not just for survival horror games, not just for video game remakes, but for video games as a whole. It’s a complete experience, it’s a terrifying adventure and it is amazing from start to finish. I mean this when I say, I have no actual faults with Resident Evil 2. It’s as close as it gets to a perfect video game.”