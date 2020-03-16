Update: The Resident Evil 3 Remake demo finally has a solid release date. After the demo has launched, another Resident Evil Resistance Open Beta will be available to try.

The Resident Evil 3 demo will drop on Xbox One, PC and PS4 on March 19th. The Open Beta for Resident Evil Resistance on March 27th.

Capcom will be releasing a Resident Evil 3 Remake demo for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC gamers to test out the upcoming survival horror game. 

Announced back in December, Resi 3 Remake will see players return to Raccoon City in the shoes – or boots – of Jill Valentine. While it’s more action-focused than the slower Resident Evil 2, it’s still a terrifying experience due to the awesome Nemesis.

Announced via a press release, Capcom revealed that players will have a chance to test the game prior to purchase, just like Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 7.

“It was written in the STARS…,” Capcom tweeted. “A Resident Evil 3 Demo is on the way. We’ll have more details in the near future!”

Resident Evil 2, which released last year, was one of the best games we’ve played this generation. In our 10/10 review we said the following:

“Resident Evil 2 raises the bar not just for survival horror games, not just for video game remakes, but for video games as a whole. It’s a complete experience, it’s a terrifying adventure and it is amazing from start to finish. I mean this when I say, I have no actual faults with Resident Evil 2. It’s as close as it gets to a perfect video game.”

Comments