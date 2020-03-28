Capcom has issued a statement saying that those in Europe may experience delays or availability issues over physical copies of the Resident Evil 3 remake due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The global release date for the Resident Evil 3 remake is still the same and those who have pre-ordered the game digitally should still receive it when it unlocks on April 3rd, 2020.

“As we all know, the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is having a widespread impact as respective governments in Europe have instituted various restrictions to prevent any additional spread,” Capcom UK wrote on Twitter.

“Although the global release date for Resident Evil 3 remains April 3, 2020, some European markets may experience delayed deliveries or availability of physical goods, including disc copies of games. […] Please check with your local retailers for further updates regarding individual orders and availability of Resident Evil 3 physical copies and Collector’s Editions.”

“We will do our best to keep you updates o major changes, and thank you for your patience,” the statement finished. “In the meanwhile, we hope that you and your loved ones stay safe.”

These potential delays and availability issues shouldn’t affect those outside of Europe. If you’re based in Europe and you’ve pre-ordered the Resident Evil 3 remake in some physical capacity, Capcom say you should check in with your local retailer for updates on your order. As stated above, digital pre-orders should be unaffected.

In related news, Square Enix recently released a statement saying that players who have pre-ordered a physical copy of the Final Fantasy VII Remake may not receive the game on its release date for reasons also relating to the coronavirus pandemic.

