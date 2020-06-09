Research Mode support for HoloLens 2 coming in July 2020

Microsoft first released Research Mode feature for HoloLens with Windows 10 April 2018 Update. It gave researchers access to key sensors on the device for research applications. Microsoft has now announced that Research Mode support is coming HoloLens 2 in public preview in July 2020. In addition to all the features that were supported in HoloLens 1st gen, Research Mode in HoloLens 2 will support the following:

Accelerometer – Used by the system to determine linear acceleration along the X, Y and Z axes and gravity.

– Used by the system to determine linear acceleration along the X, Y and Z axes and gravity. Gyro – Used by the system to determine rotations.

– Used by the system to determine rotations. Magnetometer – Used by the system to estimate absolute orientation.

After Developer Mode is enabled on the device, you can connect to the device portal to enable the research mode features.

Source: Microsoft