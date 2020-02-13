Microsoft launched the Surface Laptop 3 along with Surface Pro 7 at their annual Surface event back in October of 2019. The new Surface Laptop was the first laptop from Microsoft that offered both Intel and AMD. The laptop overall was great and we really enjoyed using it during our review.

However, it looks like the laptop has some defects that weren’t noticeable in the first instance. According to various forum posts, it looks like Surface Laptop 3 suffers from a design defect. Several Laptop 3 users have reported seeing hairline cracks on the screen which were a surprise to them as the laptop has not been dropped or handled in a way that could break the screen.

I purchased my Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (13.5in, model 1868) in Matte Black on the 28th of December 2019 (two weeks ago). My device has been carefully sitting on my desk in it’s box since purchase. It has not been dropped or damaged in any way. Yet I noticed after I set it up that it has a hairline crack in the glass on the right hand side of the screen. I am not sure if it was there when I first got it out of the box because it is hard to notice.

Another user wrote “We have the exact same issues here. Crack across the top RH corner. My wife used the laptop at work for less than 4 days and the cracker appeared. No other physical marks or scratches as she is super careful with all her tech. Microsoft quote $794 to replace it and tell me to take it to JB at Highpoint.”

Microsoft hasn’t responded to the complains but some have speculated that it could be due to the Aluminium chassis. Surface Laptop 3 was the first laptop from Microsoft that was offered in both soft Alcantara finish as well as the Aluminium finish. As one user noted, “when I close the screen, I can see where the crack starts is right on the edge of where the aluminium bezel is channelled out for the keyboard. They line up perfectly. ”

Microsoft hasn’t commented on the issue yet but users are having a hard time getting a replacement as Microsoft support is classifying the cracks as physical damage which are not covered under standard warranty. Unfortunately, there’s no way to verify the problem unless Microsoft takes the broken laptops and investigates the issue themselves. For now, we would recommend you to be extra careful with your Surface Laptop 3.