Update: Eurogamer has separately corroborated reports that Game Boy games will be coming to Nintendo’s Switch Online in the near future.

In their report, Eurogamer also revealed that “other retro platforms are also on the cards,” however they didn’t elaborate any further about what these might be.

While Eurogamer did not give a specific date, it’s believed from prior reports from Nintendo Life that these games will be coming to the online service “really soon” so we can expect them to potentially be unveiled during the next Nintendo Direct, which is reportedly scheduled for later this month.

With Switch Online having not received any new games since July 28th 2021, which added Claymates, Jelly Boy and Bombuzal, fans will definitely be looking forward to when Game Boy games arrive so they’ve got more slightly less-retro games to enjoy alongside multiplayer gaming.

Original Story: According to a new report by Nintendo Life, the Switch Online service will soon be expanded with games from the Game Boy as well as its prettier brother, the Game Boy Colour.

The possible addition of these games was first hinted at all the way back in the before times that were 2019, with a datamine uncovering emulators which were likely for Game Boy games, however, this was never confirmed beyond rumours.

While the news has been quiet about these rumours since then, it appears that it’s all hotting up once again, with Nintendo Life, and their sources, saying that both Game Boy and Game Boy Colour games could be due to arrive on the service “really soon.”

The exact games that may be coming to the service have yet to be announced, but there are a plethora of titles to choose from that would make Switch Online even more enjoyable beyond the inherent fun in multiplayer gaming.

Nintendo Life went on to report that, according to their insider source, there’s less chance of Switch Online getting Game Boy Advance titles, however, multiple companies are currently working on re-releases, including Nintendo Themselves who are working on Advance Wars.