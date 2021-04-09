Today YouTube personality Jon Prosser claimed that the Google Pixel 5a 5G has been cancelled, reportedly due to a global chip shortage.

The device was expected to be launched at Google’s May I/O developer conference.

“‘Barbet’ (Pixel 5A) has been canceled,” Prosser Tweeted. “I’m told it’s due to the chip shortage, and as of this morning, it’s not moving forward.”

Google was however swift to deny the unfounded claim, saying in a statement to AndroidPolice:

“Pixel 5a 5G is not cancelled. It will be available later this year in the U.S. and Japan and announced in line with when last year’s a-series phone was introduced.”

The Pixel 5a 5G is expected to be a more affordable device following in the footsteps of the Pixel 4a last year.

According to previous leaks, the Pixel 5a will feature a 6.2-inch OLED FHD+ flat display and will measure 156.2 x 73.2 x 8.8mm. The display is surrounded by thin bezels and quite a large chin. The smartphone is said to rock a dual-camera housed in a square camera bump, though the camera resolutions are unknown at this point in time. Also, the camera bump will include a flash and what the tipster claims to be a Phase Detection Autofocus sensor. Google is using a single selfie camera located at the top left corner in a punch hole. Unfortunately, we don’t know anything about the resolution of the selfie camera. Other features include stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a rear fingerprint sensor.

This is the second time in recent weeks that Prosser has appeared to make false statements for attention, the last when he claimed that Apple has sent out invitations for a hardware event in March, and it appears he can no longer be considered a reliable source.

via XDA-Dev