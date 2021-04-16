Flexible screens open up a wide variety of form-factors, and one of them is a tri-fold (or Z-fold) screen which would let a smartphone-sized device turn into a large tablet.

A 2019 patent shows Samsung has been working on the idea, and there have been some murmurings already that the device may be coming to market soon.

Now GizmoChina reports that the device is indeed real and may be coming to market in less than a year.

They have been informed by reliable tipster Yogesh that the tri-fold tablet will be launched as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab in Q1 2022.

The device may be teased as Samsung’s upcoming Unpacked event to launch the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 and Samsung Galaxy Fold 3. Reportedly the marketing team is still debating this strategy.

The device will supposedly feature a stronger UltraThin Glass and would therefore support the hybrid S-Pen.

GizmoChina notes that while these details are correct for now, there may be changes with further development.

Would our readers be interested in a 6-inch phone turning into a 10-inch tablet? Let us know below.

via PhoneArena