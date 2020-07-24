Apple has been rumoured to be working an Augmented Reality glasses for some years now, but according to a reliable Apple leaker the wait may be over soon.

According to iHacktU, who has a track record for Apple leaks, Apple will be announcing a number of products on the 8th September, including the iPhone 12 series, the next Apple Watch, a new iPad, and finally, the AirPower charging wireless charging pad.

At a follow-up event on the 27th October, Apple will also be announcing a new iPad Pro, new Apple Silicon Macbooks and a 13-inch Macbook Pro, and also Apple’s long-rumoured Apple Glass AR headset.

It is believed that the Apple Glass headset will be an accessory to the iPhone, making it a light and potentially low-cost Augmented Reality solution which already has a developer base due to Apple’s ARKit solution and LIDAR hardware in the latest iPad Pro.

According to an earlier rumour:

Apple’s AR headset is called Apple Glass.

Apple Glass will cost $499 and you need to pay extra for prescription lenses.

There will be no processor in the Apple Glass. Instead, Apple Glass will rely on the iPhone connected to it for all data processing.

Apple is planning to reveal AR Glass as a typical “one more thing” announcement in Q4 2020 or Q1 2021.

Apple wants media to be present at the event when they announce this.

Apple Glass will be available to the public in Q4 2021 or Q1 2022.

iHacktU warns however that Apple will only announce the headset if the October 27th event in person rather than online, which seems unlikely in the current climate.

Do our readers expect to flood the AR market with $500 AR headsets this Autumn? Let us know below.

via AppleInsider