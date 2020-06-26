As we get closer to the release of the iPhone 12 this fall, we learn more about the device.

The latest news is regarding the screen refresh rate of the high-end versions of the handset.

A reliable source, if there is no accident, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max have basically determined the maximum 120Hz refresh rate. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 26, 2020

According to Ice_Universe, usually a Samsung leaker, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will have a 120 Mhz screen refresh rate.

This should result in buttery-smooth graphics, but significant battery drain.

Of course, Apple tends to have lower screen resolutions than high-end Android handsets, which should make it easier, and their hardware is generally more optimised, but it may also explain why Apple is finally including a 20W fast charger in the box instead of an optional extra.

From earlier leaks the upcoming iPhone 12 series will include four different models with various specifications — iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max. The display sizes of all these models won’t be identical to one another.

The base model that is the iPhone 12 will feature a 5.4-inch display that has a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and has a pixel density of 475 PPI, while the iPhone 12 Max will have a slightly bigger display — we’re talking a 6.1-inch panel with 2532 x 1170 pixels resolution and 460 PPI density.

The display of the iPhone 12 Pro will be exactly the same as that of the iPhone 12 Max in terms of screen size, screen resolutions, and pixel density. On the other hand, the top model that is the iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature a 6.7-inch display with a screen resolution of 2778 x 1284. The display of the top model will have a pixel density of 458 PPI.

Another interesting fact about the display of the iPhone 12 is that iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will use Samsung’s OLED panel, while the iPhone 12 Max will use display panel either from LG or from BOE.

The report also claims that the iPhone 12 series will have a full-screen design and have a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, rumors of which have been doing the round for a while now. The iPhone 12 series will be equipped with Apple’s 5 nm-based A14 processor.

Apple is planning to launch its next-gen iPhone 12 series smartphones this fall. We’ll surely get to know more about Apple’s upcoming iPhone 12 series as we get closer to the release date.