The official renders of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 range leaked online

Back in May, we first reported about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 range. Today, Evleaks published the official renders of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. As you can see from the image above, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will have a huge display 14-inch with an ultra narrow bezels and a notch at the top center. The cheaper Tab S8 Plus and Tab S8 will feature narrow bezels and smaller displays.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 will have an 11-inch TFT 120Hz display, 8,000mAh battery and 45W charging and will be powered by the “fastest next-gen” processor backed by 8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage. It will feature a dual-lens camera module and be 0.63 cm thin.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus will feature a 12.4-inch OLED 120Hz display with a 10,090mAh battery and 45W charging. It will also have the “fastest next-gen” processor, 8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage, weigh 575g, measure 0.57cm thick and feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and will feature a massive 14.6-inch OLED 120Hz display, 8/12GB RAM and 128/512GB storage, 12,000mAh battery with 45W charging, weigh 650g and be only 0.55cm thin.

All models will be bundled with Samsung’s S-Pen, feature quad speakers, an 8-megapixel front and a 13/5MP dual rear camera with flash, while the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will have a dual 8MP and 5MP ultra-wide front-facing camera.

Samsung will also offer a new premium keyboard with support for different modes (laptop, tablet drawing, and viewing).

Samsung will offer the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 range in Wi-Fi, LTE and 5G versions models with prices ranging from $740, $1,120 to $1,320 for the top of the range.

Source: Evleaks