OnePlus Nord devices are a big hit in the USA as well as other parts of the world and after seeing the success, the company seems to be doubling its efforts on Nord devices. The Shenzhen-based company is reportedly working on a successor to last year’s Nord N10, and if tipster Max Jambor is to be believed, the N10 successor will officially be called Nord N1 5G. Now, another reliable tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer has given us some insights into the specs and overall look of the N10 successor.

According to Steve, the Nord N10 successor will measure 162.9 x 74.7 x 8.4mm (10.3mm with the rear camera bump) and will have a plastic rear panel and shiny metal frame. In terms of display size and positioning of the selfie camera, the OnePlus Nord N1 will be similar to its predecessor — a 6.49-inch flat display and a single punch-hole selfie camera on the top left corner of the display. However, the tipster didn’t give any information about the display resolutions.

While the design of the OnePlus Nord N1 appears to be very similar to its predecessor, there exist some striking differences between the two. One of the interesting things about the N1 is the positioning on the fingerprint sensor. The sensor is located on the right frame as against the OnePlus Nord N10, which features the fingerprint sensor on the back of the device. The smartphone will also include a 3.5mm headphone jack. You can see the leaked renders of the smartphone below.

Gallery

Unfortunately, other key details about the Nord N1 5G are still not out yet, so we still don’t know which processor it will be based on. Nevertheless, we’re expecting more leaks related to the smartphone to surface soon.

Besides OnePlus Nord N1 5G, the OnePlus is reportedly working on OnePlus Nord SE, which will look different than the original OnePlus Nord, but when it comes to hardware, the former will be much different from the latter. The Nord SE is expected to release a few days after the release of the OnePlus 9, 9E, and 9 Pro, which are all set to launch on March 23. You can know more about OnePlus Nord SE here.

Meanwhile, if you’re a Nord N10 user., what improvements do you want to see in the upcoming N1 5G smartphone? Let’s know down in the comments.