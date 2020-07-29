Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Buds Live at its Unpacked event next month. Ahead of the launch the Galaxy Buds have leaked online showing off the wingtips of the buds. These wingtips will make sure that buds stay in your ears.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live (or BEANS) in Mystic Black & Bronze full official renders from all angles. These renders show us that wing tips which is how they will be able to fit well inside your ears. Looks cute, honestly. With ANC. Thoughts?#Samsung #GalaxyBudsLive #Unpacked pic.twitter.com/eul5EyAvk0 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 29, 2020

The images don’t reveal new details apart from the wingtips. According to previous leaks, the buds will come with ANC and will be priced around AirPods Pro. Samsung is expected to announce the new Buds Live alongside Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Tab S7 next week.