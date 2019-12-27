Renders and video of the 2020 iPad Pro leak online

As we are nearing to the end of the year, we have gone through all the tech launches and will be seeing new hardware next year. Since the next year is just a week away, we have already started seeing leaks giving us a fair idea of what to expect.

Now Steve H.McFly aka, OnLeaks has shared the first renders and video of the upcoming iPads. Both the leaks and the video was first posted on iGeeksblog and were shared by Steve. The new iPads will be coming in two sizes- 11-inches and 12.9-inches. The dimensions of the 11-inch iPad Pro will be 48 x 178.6 x 5.9mm (7.8mm including rear camera bump). As per the rumours, both the iPads will be powered by A13x SoC.

Renders of the 2020 iPad Pro (11-inch):

Renders of the 2020 iPad Pro (12.9-inch):

Apart from that, the new iPads are also rumoured to come with 3D ToF sensors. Unfortunately, we don’t have any other details surrounding the new iPads. Apple is expected to launch both the new iPads in March of 2020.