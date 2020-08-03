Samsung is set to release a lower-end Samsung Galaxy S20 handset to boost flagship sales, and today Evan Blass aka evLeaks gave us our first look at the device.

The device is expected to have a 6.5-inch screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 6GB RAM and 128 GB UFS 3.0 storage with microSD card expansion, punch hole Infinity-O camera and in-display fingerprint reader.

The camera cluster is expected to include a 32MP selfie camera, 12 MP main camera, 12 MP wide-angle camera and 8 MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom.

The device is expected to run Android 10 with a One UI 2.5 skin, be powered by a 4500 mAh battery and will be available with and without 5G, though it is the 5G model depicted above.

The device is believed to have the model number SM-G780 (global version) and SM-G781 (US version), and is not expected to be announced at Samsung’s Unpacked event on the 5th August, but possibly at IFA 2020 with availability some time in October for around $750.