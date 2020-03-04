Back in December last year, we reported that Microsoft would discontinue the Wunderlist app in favour of Microsoft To Do on May 6.

Now that we’re only two months away, Microsoft is now sending emails to Wunderlist users notifying that it will shut down Wunderlist on May 6 and that it’s easier for users to import all your lists from Wunderlist to Microsoft To Do.

We have some important news for you. Wunderlist is shutting down on May 6th, 2020. We hope that our new app, Microsoft To Do, will become the new home for all your lists and tasks. It’s built by the Wunderlist team and available for free on Android , iOS , Windows , Mac and web.

Wunderlist, which is a could-based task management app, was acquired by Microsoft back in 2015. The company later in 2017 announced that it would eventually shut down Wunderlist in favour of Microsoft To Do. Microsoft made it official in last December.

While Wunderlist will be no more from May 6, users will be able enjoy equal, if not better experience with Microsoft To Do as behind the scene the same Wunderlist developer team is also working on Microsoft To Do.

Based on the feedback from Wunderlist users, Microsoft has made several changes and additions to To Do app experience. For example, the latest design of To Do app looks and feels similar to Wunderlist. In addition to all the features that were available on Wunderlist, Microsoft To Do app comes with several brand new features such as My Day, Planned Lists, Dark mode, list groups, Planner and Outlook integration and more.