Remedy’s planned “bigger-budget Control game” is still in the early conception phase according to a new press release which details current successes and future plans.

The press release, which is mostly about Remedy’s impressive financials now that they’re working with both Tencent, and Epic Games, has revealed that their supernatural shooter Control has “been played by over 10 million players.”

“The growing audience and brand awareness are valuable as we continue to support Control and develop Condor,” the announcement from Remedy continued before revealing that they “are in the early conception phase for a future, bigger-budget Control game.”

News of one upcoming Remedy game is exciting enough, but this press release doesn’t stop there, as it went on to say that “Remedy’s AAA game project with Epic Games has moved into full production, and a second, smaller-scale game remains in full production mode.”

As if news of three games still wasn’t enough to look forward to, Remedy also announced that “Vanguard, our free-to-play co-op game project, is still progressing at a good pace, with selected internal and external closed gameplay tests,” so we can likely look forward to hearing more about this upcoming game soon.

While we’ll be hoping more details about these games can be announced soon, it’ll likely be some time yet before we hear anything more, as in the announcement for Condor, Control game director Mikael Kasurinen said that “it is going to be a long time before we show off these projects.”