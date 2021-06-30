Remedy has announced that they’re working on two new Control Games, in a publishing and development agreement with 505 Games.

Codenamed Condor, the next game within the Control franchise is going to be a multiplayer spin-off title that’s “set to expand the world we kicked off with Control,” according to Control game director Mikael Kasurinen.

“We kicked it [Control] off with Jesse’s entry into the Oldest House, but there is more to this world. Oh, so much more. And Project Condor will be an expression of that,” Kasurinen continued, before later revealing a concept image for project Condor.

In this image, we see four variously armed and equipped players with a bodybag at their feet, dragged in from off-screen. Waiting for their number to be called to process their kill, it looks like project Condor might have some bounty hunting vibes if we want to get speculative.

In the blog post, it was revealed that project Condor wasn’t the only project that Remedy is working on, as they’re also working on a much more secretive game that’ll “expand the Control franchise with a bigger-budget Control-game.”

There are no release dates for either of these projects, and Kasurinen even closed the blog post by saying that “it is going to be a long time before we show off these projects,” but hopefully both these games will be well worth the wait whenever they release.