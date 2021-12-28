Remedy Entertainment has announced that they’ve signed a global development, license and distribution agreement with Tencent for their unannounced co-op shooter, codenamed Vanguard.

In a blog post for investors, the Control developer explained that through this new partnership “Remedy will develop and publish the game worldwide, excluding selected Asian markets, where Tencent will localize and publish the game.”

Remedy Entertainment also revealed that Vanguard is a free-to-play, cooperative PvE shooter which is “currently in the proof-of-concept phase.” Thanks to being co-financed by both Remedy and Tencent, Vanguard will have the budget “in the range of a typical Remedy AAA game,” so we should be able to expect good things.

As part of this development, license and distribution agreement, Remedy Entertainment has also licensed Tencent to develop and publish a mobile version of Vanguard worldwide.

Unfortunately, due to Vanguard still being in the proof-of-concept phase, there’s currently no word on when it or its Tencent developed mobile counterpart may release.

Alongside this free-to-play games-as-a-service co-op shooter, Remedy Entertainment is still hard at work on a number of other AAA games such as the recently announced Alan Wake 2, Condor, and a “bigger-budget Control game,” which is still in the early conception phase.