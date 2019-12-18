Remastered Warcraft 3: Reforged release date revealed

Activision-Blizzard has finally revealed the Warcraft 3: Reforged release date, and it’s sooner than we thought!

The full-scale reimagining of Blizzard’s always-popular classic RTS title is set to release next month!

On January 29th, fans of the real-time strategy series will be playable in full. Not only will the original Warcraft 3: Reign of Chaos campaign be included, but so will The Frozen Throne, a much-beloved expansion pack.

Overall, Warcraft 3: Reforged will feature over 60 missions, a top-to-bottom graphics and audio overhaul, and a full suite of contemporary matchmaking features via Blizzard’s Battle.net online-gaming service.

Warcraft III: Reforged Features Complete Graphical Overhaul: Warcraft III: Reforged brings the original game into the modern era with fully overhauled characters, structures, environments, animations, and graphical effects.

Multiplayer between versions: Players will be able to do battle with anyone who plays Warcraft III, regardless of whether they’re playing the original or Reforged.

Original Voice-overs: Reforged will retain the original game’s voice over recordings, preserving the authenticity of the Warcraft III experience.

Rebuilt World Editor: Reforged features an all-new World Editor designed to empower the game’s longstanding creator community to reach new heights, with hundreds of new triggers, LUA scripting support, new tools for importing models, and more enhancements planned for the future.

Full Battle.net Implementation: Players will enjoy the full suite of Battle.net features to bolster their Warcraft III experience, including text and voice chat, clans, and seamless installation and patching.

Warcraft 3: Reforged is available for digital pre-purchase now from the Blizzard Shop . The standard edition is available for £24.99; for £34.99, players can pre-purchase the Spoils of War Edition, which comes with unique hero skins for Arthas, Cenarius, Jaina, and Thrall.

For more Blizzard news, check out the announcement of Overwatch 2.