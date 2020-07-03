India’s largest telecom network announces JioMeet to take on Zoom and Google Meet

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom network, today announced JioMeet. JioMeet is an online video conferencing solution that will take on likes of Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams.

The JioMeet experience looks a lot like Zoom. And it will support up to 100 participants for free account users. Unlike Zoom which has 40 minute limit, JioMeet users can enjoy uninterrupted meetings for up to 24 hours. Also, JioMeet users will be able to log in to 5 devices simultaneously, allowing them to switch between devices during meetings.

Highlights of JioMeet:

Easy sign up with either Mobile Number or Email ID

Meeting in HD Audio and Video quality

Create instant meeting and start inviting friends

Schedule a meeting in advance and share meeting details with invitees

Active Speaker view layout

Unlimited Meetings per day

Each meeting can go uninterrupted up to 24hrs

Each meeting is password protected

Host can enable ‘Waiting Room’ to ensure no participant joins without permission

Create Groups and start calling/chatting on single click

Share Screen and start collaborating

Use ‘Safe Driving Mode’ while driving

Use JioMeet on Android, Windows, iOS, Mac, SIP/H.323 systems

Multi-device login support up to 5 devices

Seamlessly switch from one device to other while on call

You can download and install JioMeet app from App Store or Google Play