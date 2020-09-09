At its Annual General Meeting in July, Reliance announced that Google would invest $4.5 billion in the Jio Platform and that the companies would jointly make low-cost Android smartphones running Android. The Google-Jio strategic deal may come to fruition really soon as Reliance Jio’s entry-level Android smartphone could hit the market by the end of this year or early next year, according to a report published by Business Standard.

Reliance is planning to manufacture over 100 million low-cost Android smartphones with home-grown firms. The price point of these smartphones is still not known, but we’re expecting a sub-Rs. 10,000($136) phone from the company. There already exist brands like Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo that offer sub-$150 smartphones in India and these Chinese brands are currently ruling the entry-level segment in the country. Undoubtedly, the Mukesh Ambani-led company will face fierce competition from these Chinese brands.

Reliance Jio founder, Mukesh Ambani has been pushing for “2G-mukt Bharat”(2G-free India) for quite a while now and also urged the Indian Government to take necessary policy measures. Among others, entry-level Android smartphones are part of the company’s strategy to make a 2G-free India.

Not much is know about the smarpthone, but it’s likely that Reliance will bundle these smartphones with data packs, similar to what it does with Jio phones. We’ll get to know more and more about this low-cost smartphone as we approach the end of 2020.