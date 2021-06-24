As is the case with pretty much every upcoming smartphone, a lot of misinformation is coming out of the rumor mills. There are rumors swirling that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be powered by the OneUI 3.5, but reliable tipster Ice Universe, who has an incredible track record to date with regard to Samsung-related leaks, takes issues with the claim.

According to the tipster, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be based on OneUI 3.1.1 and not version 3.5. The tipster has further clarified that there is no such thing as OneUI 3.5. While this might come as a shock to those who’re excited about the OneUI 3.5, the tipster gave us a piece of good news related to the OneUI update.

If Ice Universe is to be believed, Samsung will start testing the OneUI 4.0 update in the Galaxy S series next month. However, he didn’t mention the name of the smartphones, leaving us in the dark about which Galaxy S handset will get the taste of the early OneUI 4.0 build first. In all likelihood, the update will first be available for the latest Galaxy S handsets.

For those unaware, the OneUI 4.0 will be Samsung’s upcoming major software update that will be based on Android 12. Details about the OneUI 4.0 are not out yet, but we won’t have to wait much longer to get some insights into the OS as the South Korean tech giant is expected to test it on the Galaxy S devices.

Meanwhile, Samsung will release the Galaxy Z Fold 3 either next month or in August. You can track all the Galaxy Z Fold 3 rumors in one place by clicking here.