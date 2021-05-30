Samsung will reportedly launch the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in July, which means the avalanche of leaks have just started.

Today we have a report on the weight of the device, courtesy of reliable Samsung leaker Ice Universe.

He revealed that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will weigh in at 269g.

Fold3 269g — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 30, 2021

This is a slight advance on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, which weighed 282 g and the original Fold, which clocked in at 276g. Samsung may have achieved this reduction by using a slightly smaller battery, with earlier reports suggesting that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3’s battery will have a 4,380mAh or 4,400mAh capacity, vs 4,500 on the Fold 2.

The information adds to the details, including pictures, which have already leaked, which can be seen below:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 leaked pictures

Gallery

The pictures, possibly from presentations to carriers, show the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will sport an under-display camera, a first for a foldable, and support Samsung’s S-pen. The folding display will reportedly be virtually creaseless.

It also sports a new camera housing design that does not resemble the Samsung Galaxy S21’s styling. The device will feature Gorilla Glass Victus on the outside for increased durability. It will also have a 120 Hz screen refresh rate for both inside and outside screens.

We have heard other detail of the devices in the past, including that for the first time they will have an IP rating, signifying some water and dust resistance, though at a very low level, and that Samsung will use special coatings to protect both devices which will make them more durable compared to earlier generations.