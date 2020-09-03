Registration for Microsoft Ignite 2020 is officially open

Back in April, Microsoft announced the cancellation of Ignite 2020 in-person event. At that time, Microsoft confirmed that it will be organizing a digital event for Ignite 2020. Last month, Microsoft announced that there will be two Ignite digital events. The first event will be held from September 22nd to 24th. Registration for Microsoft Ignite 2020 is now open.

Connect with Microsoft experts and explore your world-wide community like never before. Experience the all-new Microsoft Ignite on a global scale.

You can register for Microsoft Ignite 2020 event here.