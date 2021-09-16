The 1st generation Echo Show 8(certified refurbished) is now selling at a discounted price at Amazon. You can now buy the product at a price point of $64.99, down from $104.99 — that’s $40 less than the original price if you do the math. You can check out some of the key features of the Echo Show 8 below.
Amazon Echo Show 8 key features
- A Certified Refurbished Echo Show 8 is refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new and comes with the same limited warranty as a new device.
- Alexa can show you more – With an 8″ HD screen and stereo sound, Alexa can help manage your day at a glance.
- Connect with video calling and messaging – Call friends and family who have the Alexa app or an Echo device with a screen. Make announcements to other devices in your home.
- Be entertained – Ask Alexa to show you movie trailers, TV shows, movies, or the news. Or listen to radio stations, podcasts, and audiobooks.
- Control your smart home – Voice control compatible devices or manage them on the easy-to-use display. Ask Alexa to show you security cameras, control lights, and adjust thermostats.
- Make it yours – Show off your albums from Amazon Photos. Customize your home screen. Create morning routines to start your day.
- Made to fit your life – Cook along to step-by-step recipes. Easily update to-do lists and calendars. Glance at weather and traffic on your way out.
- Designed to protect your privacy – Electronically disconnect the microphones and camera with one press of a button. Slide the built-in shutter to cover the camera.
You can buy the certified refurbished Echo Show 8(1st generation) at a discounted price here from Amazon.
