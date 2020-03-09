Xiaomi is going to unveil the much-awaited Redmi Note 9 series at an online-only event on March 12. The Chinese manufacture is expected to release three new smartphones — Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

We now know quite a lot about the Redmi Note 9 Pro, courtesy of teenage leaker Ishan Agarwal. According to the leaker, the smartphone will feature a 6.67″ FHD+ LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a screen refresh rate of 60Hz, and protecting the display will be Gorilla Glass 5. it’s rumored to be powered by a Snapdragon 720G processor coupled with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of storage.

Talking about the camera, the smartphone is expected to pack 48MP Main, 8MP Ultra-Wide, 5MP Macro & Depth Camera at the back, and a 16MP punch hole camera at the front.

The smartphone is said to pack a huge 5020mAH battery, and the charger will have support for 18W fast charging. The smartphone will be available in three color options — Aurora Blue, Glacier White & Interstellar Black. If you’re a fan of the under-display fingerprint sensor, you’ll be disappointed as the Note 9 Pro is expected to have a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Meanwhile, we’ll know more about Redmi Note 9 series on March 12.