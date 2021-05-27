Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella rarely talked about Windows 10 at previous Build events. This was one of the reasons why many Microsoft watchers believed that the company’s focus will be more on its Azure cloud platform and less on Windows 10. Now, Microsoft seems to have a change of heart wants to give the attention that OS deserves as people are preferring to work from home, which requires a PC.

While Microsoft is developing the ‘next generation of Windows,’ the company is yet to fulfill some of the promises that it made a couple of years back. One of the promises was that all the existing Windows 10 icons would get Fluent Design treatment, but the software giant hasn’t been able to redesign all the icons. Nevertheless, the situation might get better as Microsoft may address this issue in the upcoming ‘Sun Valley‘ update.

In a blog post, Microsoft revealed the redesigned icon for the Windows 10 Task Manager program. The new Fluent icon for the Windows 10 Task Manager utility is live on the recently-released Windows 10 Preview build 21390.

“The addition of color also gives a cohesive design language across platforms: the icon that’s familiar in Windows 10 is the same on Android, iOS, and Mac, providing a wayfinding path across your digital life,” Christina Koehn, Principal Design Director at Microsoft, explained in the blog post.

Microsoft’s Fluent Design-based icons are already available for some of the stock apps Windows 10, including Microsoft Photos, Voice Recorder, Feedback Hub, Microsoft Store, Office. But with the Sun Valley update, the Fluent Design system is likely to be more visible in the OS.

Microsoft seems to have big plans for its desktop OS. “Soon we will share one of the most significant updates of Windows of the past decade to unlock greater economic opportunity for developers and creators,” said the company’s CEO Satya Nadella during the Build 2021 keynote speech.

The CEO promises to share more about the ‘next generation of Windows’ in the coming days. Rumor has it that the company will share the details at a dedicated press event soon.

via Bleeping Computer